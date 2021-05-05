€12 million allocated to complete stalled Greencastle breakwater

Money is to be provided to restart work on a breakwater at Greencastle Harbour.

The stalled project saw work done between 2007 and 2011, and today, Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed that just under €12 million will be spent on completing the work, with 25% of the money coming from Donegal County Council, and the rest from the department.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says it's a significant announcement.........

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue, today announced the funding commitment to restart work to complete the breakwater in Greencastle Harbour, Co. Donegal. The announcement follows a letter from the Minister to John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, and meetings between the Minister and the Greencastle fishing and harbour development groups hosted by the Foyle Co-Op today.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine previously co-funded the development of a rock breakwater at Greencastle Harbour between 2007 to 2011 along with the Department of Community, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and Donegal County Council. The total project includes a 290m breakwater with 155m constructed when works ceased in 2010. The estimated costs of completing the capital works is €11.9m and the co-funding will be on the basis that DAFM will provide 75% of the funding of €9m with Donegal Council providing the remaining 25% funding.

The Minister commented “Completion of the Greencastle Harbour Breakwater Project has been a priority of mine since entering politics and since assuming office I have reviewed the entire project and am delighted to announce the funding of capital works necessary to complete the project. Greencastle is the home port for many fishers and is an important gateway harbour to the North West and North West City Region. The purpose of the project is to improve the storm shelter characteristics of the harbour, increase the harbour area and provide new berthage. Overall, the investment will make Greencastle harbour a safer and even better place to work and visit and will open new economic opportunities for the area”.

“I look forward to working with Donegal County Council and to seeing the result of this funding in the years ahead”, he concluded.