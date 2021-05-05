Donegal Ladies to start Championship in July

This year’s Ladies Football Championship will begin in July.

The LGFA have adopted a split season, with the Championship following the National League campaigns.

The All Ireland finals are scheduled for Sunday, September 5th.

The draws for the Championships will be made soon – with the 2020 semi-finalists seeded, as they were for last year’s championship.

Counties can commence their club championships when they are knocked out of the All-Ireland series,

The provincial championships will not form part of the All-Ireland inter-county series for 2021 but they can be run later in the year, if provinces see an opportunity to do so.

The Donegal Ladies return to action on the 23rd May when they start their National League campaign against Westmeath.

Maxi Curran’s side also have Mayo and Galway in their group.

The LGFA’s Management Committee have also taken the decision to pay match-day player expenses at 30 cents per mile for the travelling teams during the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.