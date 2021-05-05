DCC working to identify Decarbonising Zone

Donegal County Council is working to identify a suitable Decarbonising Zone that will become an exemplar for the rest of the county to develop pathways and learnings to share with other communities countywide.

Under the Climate Action Plan 2019 each Local Authority is required to identify a Decarbonising Zone.

Donegal County Council is keen to hear from communities who are interested in becoming a resilient, vibrant and sustainable community, are keen to reduce its carbon emissions and energy use and work well together to join the county's Decarbonising Journey.

The initiative will consist of "very important test-beds" which will allow the Council to understand the scale of the challenge in decarbonising the county, including the economy and wider society, and to map out the various key stakeholders and enablers.

Decarbonising Donegal will include wider benefits such as air quality, improved health, biodiversity, embodied carbon, lower noise levels, waste, water, and circular economy.

The local authority will work with Decarbonising Zone communities to achieve national and EU goals of Ireland becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Communities that are interested are requested to submit information by May 21st on your group/ areas of interest with name, contact details and any climate action/ decarbonising initiatives or projects completed, ongoing, planned or being developed by sending the completed form to climatereadydonegal@donegalcoco.ie

Application form etc is available through the following link;

https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/environment/climateaction/decarbonisingzone/#d.en.28063