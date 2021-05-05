Covid outbreak at LUH Maternity Dept under control

A Covid outbreak at Letterkenny University Hospital's Maternity Department has been brought under control.

The General Manager of the hospital has confirmed that a number of staff and patients were affected by the outbreak.

Sean Murphy says there has also been a decrease in the number of people with Covid-19 presenting at the hospital over recent days.

6 people were being treated at the hospital for the virus as of last night which is up on figures from the previous day. 1 person was in ICU with the virus.

However, Mr Murphy speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show says the number of Covid-related hospital admissions appears to be turning a corner: