Calls for clarity over 2021 Gaeltacht courses

There's still uncertainty over whether Gaeltacht courses planned for this summer will go ahead or not.

In a Parliamentary response received by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty from Gaeltacht Minister, Catherine Martin there appears to be little clarity for Gaeltacht colleges or if compensation will be forthcoming should courses be cancelled.

Deputy Doherty says another year without Gaeltacht colleges would be devastating for Gaeltacht communities.

He says a comprehensive support plan is needed to protect these communities: