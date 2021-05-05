Business Matters Ep 42 – Garrett Harte, Daithi Ramsay & Deirdre McColgan

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Garrett Harte of Harte Media who will lead out on Tech North West Skillnet’s mentoring programme for tech company owners in the region, and Daithi Ramsay, box office and marketing manager at An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny, who looks back on his 22 years at the famous entertainment venue.

And for this week’s Business Matters segment, Ciaran is joined by Adult Guidance Counsellor and Coordinator of Donegal ETB’s Adult Guidance and Information Service, Deirdre McColgan.

Listen back here: