Body of man recovered from River Finn at Cloghan

A man has drowned in the River Finn outside Ballybofey.

Gardai have confirmed this evening they were called to the scene at Glenmore, Cloghan at approximately 12:30 this afternoon.

The body of a man aged in his 40s, was recovered from the water a short time later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The local Coroner has been notified.

It;s understood the death is being treated as a tragic accident.