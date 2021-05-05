8% increase in five day moving average of new Covid cases

The five day moving average of new Covid-19 cases has increased by 8 percent in the past week.

The figure was 437 last Tuesday but has increased to 470 this week.

There has also been a 9 percent rise in the 14 day incidence rate over the same period, 134 cases per 100,000 people.

383 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday - the median age of those infected was 28.

25 of the cases were identified in Donegal. The county once again has the highest incidence rate in the country at 306.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Consultant pathologist at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital, Bill Tormey, says rising infection rates aren't surprising: