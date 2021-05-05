418 new Covid 19 cases, 32 in Donegal

418 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with seven additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 32 new cases in Donegal, which has a 14 day incidence rate of 307.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 134.4. Donegal once again has the highest incidence rate in the country.

99 new cases have been confirmed north of the border, with no additional Covid related deaths.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today, 5 occurred in April, 1 in February and 1 in January. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 67-92 years.

There has been a total of 4,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 4th May, the HPSC has been notified of 418 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 251,087* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

199 are men / 214 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

167 in Dublin, 39 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Kildare, 22 in Meath and the remaining 129 cases are spread across 20 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 137 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday May 3rd, 1,621,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,174,292 people have received their first dose

447,578 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “As we look forward to the greater reopening of activities and services, our key objective now is to maintain our course in coming weeks and follow the public health advice in our daily activities.

“When you are planning to meet someone, remember that outdoors is safer for everybody. And when you meet up, stay at a 2m distance, keep to a small group and avoid crowded areas – this will minimise the risk of passing the virus from person to person, driving down the incidence rate and keeping our society open.

“Throughout this pandemic we have seen outbreaks and clusters of disease as a result of social events such as funerals, wakes and birthday parties. Unfortunately we need to continue to stay vigilant to the infectious nature of this disease and avoid congregating together in large groups. We need all sectors of society to continue to encourage and support the public health messages and to help everyone to stay safe.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed case. The figure of 251,087 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 4th May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 04MAY2021) 5 day moving average (29APR2021 – 04MAY2021) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (21APR2021 to 04MAY2021) New Cases during last 14 days (21APR2021 to 04MAY2021) Ireland 418 445.2 134.4 6,401 Donegal 32 28.2 307.8 490 Kildare 29 44.0 261.6 582 Westmeath 8 12.0 208.4 185 Dublin 167 168.8 188.1 2,534 Offaly 7 6.2 162.9 127 Tipperary 16 16.6 162.3 259 Meath 22 25.0 146.6 286 Cavan <5 11.0 143.1 109 Limerick 17 14.6 127.8 249 Longford 5 3.6 127.2 52 Louth 12 13.4 121.8 157 Leitrim <5 1.6 112.3 36 Roscommon <5 7.0 102.3 66 Wicklow 7 8.8 96.9 138 Galway 10 13.4 89.1 230 Carlow <5 3.4 84.3 48 Monaghan 5 2.6 83.1 51 Waterford 5 7.8 79.2 92 Cork 39 37.4 76.1 413 Mayo <5 4.2 59.0 77 Laois <5 2.6 53.1 45 Clare 5 3.8 42.9 51 Sligo 0 0.8 38.1 25 Kilkenny <5 2.6 37.3 37 Wexford 9 4.0 28.7 43 Kerry <5 1.8 12.9 19

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.