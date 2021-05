Gardai are investigating a number of criminal damage incidents in Letterkenny.

Between 9pm on Monday April 26th and 10:45pm on Tuesday April 27th, a window at a property in Ballymacool Woods was smashed.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a front window of a house in the Fairgreen Park, Long Lane area was smashed at around 4:40am on Thursday April 29th.

Anyone with any information relating to either incident is being asked to come forward.