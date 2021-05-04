Walk in Covid test centre to open in Milford tomorrow

A walk-in Covid test centre will open tomorrow in Milford.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that the centre will open for 3 days at Milford Mart.

It will open tomorrow morning, Thursday and Friday from 11am to 7pm daily.

Latest figures up to Monday April 26th show the 14 day incidence rate of the virus in Milford to be 675.3 cases per 100,000 people, one of the highest in the country and well above the national average.

Minister McConalogue is of the view that if people in the county continue with efforts to drive the virus down that Donegal will reopen with the rest of the country:

HSE Statement in full -

Walk In Covid -19 Test Centre - Milford, Donegal

The HSE will open a Pop Up Walk-in Test Centre at Milford CO-OP Livestock Mart Ltd. Glenkeen , Milford Co. Donegal F92 D773 for three days from tomorrow Wednesday 5th of May up to and including Friday 7th of May

It will operate from 11am to 7pm each day.

No appointment is necessary to avail of this Free service.

This Walk in test centre will be operated by the National Ambulance service and supported by Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 and and Public Health North West.

The service will be open to members of the public who live within the Milford local electoral area.



The service is for those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been at risk of infection in the past two weeks. Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. You must bring a photo ID with you and provide us with a mobile phone number so we can contact you with your results.

We urge members of the public who have symptoms to consult their GP to arrange a test, and to not avail of the walk-in facility. Anyone who has already scheduled a COVID-19 test is asked not to attend.

The Letterkenny Community Testing centre remains open also as a drive through GP / Public Health Referral and self referral testing centre. The Cleary Centre Donegal Town is accepting both GP and Public Health referrals

Further additional self referral facilities in the county will be announced in the coming days.



You can use this free, walk-in COVID-19 testing service if you:

are aged 16 years and over

are a child and are accompanied by a parent or guardian

do not have symptoms of COVID-19 but would like to be tested

have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months.