A number of arrested were made by Gardai in Donegal over the Bank Holiday weekend for driving related offences.

2 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol while a further 8 were arrested for drug driving.

2 driver were arrested for dangerous driving, one of those was detected travelling at 180km/h in a 60km/h zone

A number of fixed charge penalty notices were also issued for the offence of speeding and other road traffic offences.