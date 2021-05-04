Harbour funding vital for Donegal’s small piers – McConalogue

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says a 38.3 million euro Capital Investment Package for the ongoing development of the publicly owned harbour network is vital for the smaller piers and harbours in Donegal.

850 thousand euro is be9ing set aside for Local Authority piers and harbours in the county, with 25% will be supported by Donegal County Council making it the highest local piers and harbours allocation in the country.

Killybegs receives 8.71 million euro.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said this year’s funding provides for the completion of three projects including Killybegs where an additional 460 metres of berthing space will be added to the harbour................