Gardai are appealing for information following a dangerous driving incident in the Twin Towns area in the early hours of Sunday morning last.

A white Vauxhall Mokka failed to stop for Gardai after it was observed driving dangerously between Ballybofey and Stranorlar between 3:35am and 4:45am on Sunday morning.

Gardai are appealing to road users who may have dash cam footage, in particular, to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.