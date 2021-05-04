Efforts to control Covid-19 in Donegal diluted by border – Dr McCauley

A Donegal GP claims efforts by people in Donegal to bring the high levels of Covid-19 in the county under control is diluted by the presence of the border.

Dr Denis McCauley, Chair of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation has been reacting to comments by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan who said non-compliance with public health regulations is resulting in the virus circulating at dangerously high levels in Donegal.

He says there is clear evidence that high levels of Covid-19 in the Derry and Strabane District has an impact on the level of the virus in Donegal: