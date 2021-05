A dedicated line for reporting breaches of Covid-19 guidelines has been set up by Gardai in Donegal.

The line has been established in light of high levels of Covid-19 within the county and the continuation of social gatherings such as parties and wakes.

People can report a gathering which they belief to be in contravention of public health guidelines by contacting 074 91 67101.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing to people to contact Gardai: