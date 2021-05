The CEO of Letterkenny Chamber says the Chief Medical Officers comments were damaging.

Dr Tony Holohan on Friday commented that Covid-19 was circulating at dangerously high levels in Donegal which he says was down to non compliance of public health guidelines.

Toni Forrester says branding the entire county as having a high incidence rate of the virus was unhelpful.

Speaking to Greg Hughes today, she says, what is needed instead, is help from public health officials: