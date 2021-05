Another ring buoy has gone missing from along the Buncrana shoreline.

The ring buoy was discovered missing at diving boards on the front shore in recent days.

It's after Gardai last week, after the discovery of 3 ring buoys missing from Inch pier, called on people to be vigilant and to notify Gardai or Water Safety Ireland if they notice a ring buoy missing from its stand or if they observe any incidents involving the misuse or theft of any type of safety equipment.