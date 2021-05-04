383 new Covid 19 cases, 25 in Donegal

383 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with two additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 25 new cases in Donegal, which has a 14 day incidence rate of 306.5 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 134.1. Donegal once again has the highest incidence rate in the country.

83 new cases have been confirmed north of the border, with no additional Covid related deaths.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,908 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 3rd May, the HPSC has been notified of 383 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 250,672* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

194 are men / 189 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

129 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 25 in Louth and the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 144 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday May 2nd, 1,604,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,159,083 people have received their first dose

445,561 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: “As we move closer to the easing of restrictions on 10 May, we can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind.

“The virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated. Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands. And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 250,672 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 3rd May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to

midnight 03MAY2021)** 5 day moving average

(28APR2021 – 03MAY2021) 14-Day incidence

rate per 100,000

population (20APR2021

to 03MAY2021) New Cases during

last 14 days (20APR2021

to 03MAY2021) Donegal 25 27.6 306.5 488 Kildare 40 49.2 266.1 592 Westmeath 15 12.6 207.3 184 Dublin 129 189.8 189.8 2,557 Tipperary 17 14.8 167.3 267 Offaly 5 5.4 159.1 124 Meath 32 21.0 145.1 283 Longford <5 3.2 141.9 58 Cavan 6 10.6 140.5 107 Ireland 383 470.2 134.1 6,385 Limerick 12 14.8 127.2 248 Louth 25 13.8 119.5 154 Leitrim <5 1.4 106.1 34 Roscommon 16 7.0 99.2 64 Wicklow 5 9.0 91.3 130 Galway 11 17.6 90.3 233 Carlow <5 4.2 86.1 49 Waterford 5 9.2 80.9 94 Monaghan <5 2.2 74.9 46 Cork 16 40.0 73.5 399 Laois <5 1.8 54.3 46 Mayo <5 3.8 52.1 68 Clare <5 3.0 39.6 47 Sligo <5 1.0 38.1 25 Kilkenny 5 2.6 30.2 30 Wexford <5 3.0 25.4 38 Kerry <5 1.6 13.5 20

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.