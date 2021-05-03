Yellow wildfire warning remains in place following Fintra fire

The rain we've had in the last week has not been enough to eliminate the risk of more serious wildfires.

That's the message from the state forestry agency Coillte -- as a condition yellow warning remains in place.

Yesterday a farmer's forestry plantation was destroyed by a gorse fire in Fintra in south Donegal.

It's thought it may have spread from a fire set near the beach there -- but it's not believed to have been started maliciously.

Coillte's National Estates risk manager Mick Power says until summer growth begins, the fire risk is a big concern: