Watch / Listen Harps Reaction: Adam Foley & Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps came from a goal down to beat their North West rivals Derry City 2-1 for a rare victory at the Brandywell on Monday evening.

Karl O'Sullivan levelled for Harps eight minutes into the second half after James Akintunde had the home side in front early in the opening half.

Adam Foley hit the match winner on 88 minutes to give Harps their first win in five games and also bag his fifth goal of the season.

Afterwards Harps boss Ollie Horgan also told Diarmaid Doherty it was a much needed three points