A Professor of immuno-virology says local lockdowns would be going too far in areas with stubbornly high incidences of Covid.

More than half of the Local Electoral Areas in Dublin are above the 14 day national average, of 123 cases per 100 thousand.

While officials are considering extra measures for Donegal as it has the highest rate of the entire country.

Professor Liam Fanning from University College Cork says extra measures locally should be enough to slow the spread: