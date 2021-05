The south and west of the country is being battered by strong winds and heavy rain.

A yellow wind and rain warning is in place for 11 counties, including Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford.

The alert will stay in place until 10 o'clock tonight.

Gardai in Donegal say road conditions remain poor in many places today.

They are urging all road users to drive with caution.