Funding announced for six Fishery Harbour Centres

A funding boost of 38 million euro is on the way to six Fishery Harbour Centres across the country.

It'll be used to develop the publicly owned harbour network, including 79 local authority harbours.

The Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced this funding for piers and harbours around our coast.

38.3 million euro will be used for Capital projects at Ireland's six Fishery Harbour Centres - there'll be a 35 per cent increase in funding for Local Authority harbours.

This includes 79 Local Authority Harbours across 12 coastal Local Authorities including a total of €850,000 for Local Authority piers and harbours for Donegal.

25% will be supported by Donegal County Council making it the highest local piers and harbours allocation in the country.

Killybegs received 8.71 million euro.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said this year’s funding for the Fishery Harbour Centres provides for the completion of three projects including Killybegs where an additional 460 metres of berthing space will be added in the respective harbours.