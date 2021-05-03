Final journey for Michael Jack

Well known and respected Donegal sport photographer Michael Jack O'Donnell will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Glenties.

For years Michael travelled the length and breadth of the country following Donegal GAA and was always vocal when his much loved Noamh Conaill were in action.

His Funeral Mass will take place in St.Connells Church at 11am.

Highland's Diarmaid Doherty spoke about his colleague during Harps game on Tuesday night in Derry...

Michael was a warming figure among the assembled press come match day and the Donegal GAA sporting family paid tribute to him following his passing. Click on link below.