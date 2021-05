Derry City suffered a first defeat under new manager Ruaidhri Higgins on Monday night as the Candystrips lost 2-1 in the north west derby to Finn Harps.

James Akintunde had Derry in front in the tie but a late late Adam Foley strike gave the visitors the victory.

Derry are still without a home win this season but have two wins in the three games since Ruaidhri Higgins took charge.

The Derry boss spoke with Martin Holmes after the game...

Eoin Toal said it was a disappointing night...