During the week it was announce that Monaghan United FC had joined the Ulster Senior League for the 2021/22 season.

Following positive discussions, USL representatives met with members of the Monaghan United executive committee during the week when the club’s entry was formally agreed.

The League will now have six teams taking part in it when it kicks off for 2021/22.

The leagues secretary Niall Callaghan told Eóin Catterson that the League is glad to have them on board...