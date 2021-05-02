Premier Division Review & Preview: Derby day in North West as Derry host Harps

Derry City host Finn Harps on Monday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

The candystripes come into the game in fine form with two wins from their last two after they came from behind to beat Bohemians 2-1 in Dublin.

A Cameron McJannet double fired them to all three points.

Their manager told Kevin McLaughlin confidence is high but they must not take anything for granted.

As for Harps they have picked up just one point from their last four and were defeated 2-0 by Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

There was also a debut for Shane Blaney as Sligo Rovers drew 1-1 with Drogheda United.

Former Finn Harps captain, Declan Boyle joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action and look ahead to the huge North West Derby on Monday night...