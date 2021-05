The Irish 4x400m mixed relay team has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Phil Healy, Chris O'Donnell, Sharlene Mawdsley and Thomas Barr came third in the semi-final of the 2021 World Relay Championships in Poland on Saturday evening.

They beat the Irish national record with a time of 3 minutes 16-point-84 seconds - sufficient to secure qualification to the summer games.

They'll compete in final later today.

The Ireland team at the relay's is managed by Letterkenny AC's Teresa McDaid.