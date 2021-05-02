Local TD says there was “considerable anger” in Donegal over CMO comments

A local TD says there was "considerable anger" in Donegal over comments by the Chief Medical Officer about the Covid situation there.

On Friday, Dr Tony Holohan said even the "dogs in the street" could see examples of people in the county not following the rules.

He was at a meeting with the Health Minister and local politicians last night to discuss extra supports for Donegal - including more walk-in test centres.

Sinn Fein TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn says locals weren't happy with some of the recent statements: