Focus shifts to extra supports for Donegal to reduce Covid numbers

A positive health messaging drive is to begin between community groups and local representatives in response to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal.

Following an urgent meeting with Donegal representatives, the Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer as well as other public representatives, focus has now shifted to extra supports for Donegal in an effort to reduce Covid transmission.

Mayor of Donegal County Council, Councillor Rena Donaghey said the meeting was a constructive and positive one: