Donegal GP says vast majority are following Covid guidelines

A Donegal GP says the vast majority of people in the county are working hard to follow the public health guidelines.

It has the highest rate of Covid in the country - which was discussed by the Health Minister, the Chief Medical Officer and local politicians last night.

Among the suggestions raised to help tackle the level of infection in the county was more walk-in test centres and vaccination hubs.

Dr Denis McAuley from the Irish Medical Organisation, who's a Donegal-based GP, thinks most people there are doing their best: