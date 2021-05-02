Donegal GAA Chairman appeals for refocus on public health guidelines

Donegal GAA has released an official statement asking Gaels throughout the county to adhere to all current Covid-19 restrictions.

The club will lead the challenge by encouraging all its members to refocus the regulations, the awareness, and the well advertised prevention methods.

Chairman of Donegal GAA says the county has continued to maintain a figure of unacceptable new cases, due to a careless attitude by the minority.

Michael McGrath is appealing and pleading through the many connections within the GAA Clubs and families to refocus and follow the advise on social gatherings:

Official Statement available on the link provided - https://donegalgaa.ie/2021/05/01/donegal-gaa-official-statement/