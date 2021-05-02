Calls for walk-in Covid tests centres in Donegal

There are calls for extra walk-in Covid test centres to be set up in Donegal in the coming week.

Local politicians met the Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer last night amid concern over the level of infection here.

Donegal currently has the highest incidence rate of coronavirus in the country.

Last night's meeting heard suggestions for antigen testing to be piloted in local schools and for more vaccination centres.

Donegal TD, Joe McHugh, says the extra test centres need to be up and running as soon as possible: