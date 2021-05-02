Alcohol prices could be twice as expensive as Northern Ireland

The price of alcohol could be twice as expensive here than it is in the North if minimum pricing is introduced.

That's according to a lobby group, who say MUP will drive people across the border for cheaper prices, if brought in before Northern Ireland.

The government is keen to introduce minimum unit pricing for alcohol soon.

But Northern Ireland is not set to do so until at least 2023.

Figures compiled by the lobby group Drinks Ireland showed some alcohol could be twice the price in the Republic.

Patricia Callan Director of Drinks Ireland says cheaper prices in the North would include popular drinks brands: