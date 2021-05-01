Public invited to have their say on caravan and camping in Donegal

People are being invited to have their say on caravan and camping in Donegal.

A new survey on caravan, camper van and camping in the county has been launched as part of a study being conducted on behalf of Donegal County Council.

The study will provide a detailed review of the sector as it currently exists within Donegal providing an assessment of the opportunities and threats currently presenting for the sector as well as an assessment of good practices elsewhere that could be implemented within existing legislative requirements.

It will help inform how best the sector can be supported so that it can be developed as a valuable offering for visitors to Donegal while also meeting the needs of communities.

Aoife Doyle, KPMGs lead investigator on the project says they are keen to hear from people in terms of their experience of caravan and camping in the county as well as the views of campers who frequently visit the county.

They are particularly interested in hearing from businesses operating in the tourism industry as well as from people living in places such as coastal areas where campers tend to visit.

To have your say https://ecv.microsoft.com/ KvCKqA9nGT . The survey is open until Friday, 21st of May 2021