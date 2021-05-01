What Donegal has to offer has been influential in attracting an increasing number of international students to the county.

That's according to Letterkenny Institute of Technology's President, who was speaking during the virtual launch of the new Donegal place brand yesterday.

The launch heard that the official designation of LYIT as a technological university could be confirmed in January while a number of capital developments at the Letterkenny and Killybegs campus are to get underway over the coming year.

Paul Hannigan says the new place brand will be central to the further development of LYIT: