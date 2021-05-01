“It’s an amazing feeling”- Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City recorded their second win of the season on Friday night with a comeback victory over Bohemians.

Donegal's Georgie Kelly put Boh's ahead on 17 minutes but the Candystripes rallied and drew level on 63 minutes through Cameron McJannet.

McJannet then netted his second three minutes from time to give his side all three points in Dublin.

The win moves Ruaidhri Higgins' side up to seventh in the table and three points off Finn Harps in fourth who they face on Monday night.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins was full of praise with his side after the game...