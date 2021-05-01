Inishowen Football League 2020/21 season cancelled

The Inishowen Football League Management Committee have cancelled the 2020/21 season and will start next season in August.

After consultation with all clubs, the leagues proposal to cancel was unanimously backed.

In a statement the league said, "Given the recent government announcement it is hoped that clubs will be able to have a normal pre-season in July in advance of the 2021-2022 season commencing in mid August.

The Ulster Cup & Shield Competitions from 2019-2020 season were at an advanced stage and the league will liaise with the Ulster FA with a view to completing these competitions."