Finn Harps suffered their second home defeat of the season Friday night after they lost 2-0 to Shamrock Rovers.

In a close encounter two goals in the final 20 minutes from Rory Gaffney and Sean Hoare gave the visitors the victory at Finn Harps.

Ollie Horgan's side have picked up just one point in the last four games and now face local rivals Derry City on Monday.

After the game, Harps midfielder Barry McNamee told Diarmaid Doherty it was frustrating to lose the game through two set pieces...