Donegal TD calls for urgent meeting over county’s Covid situation

A Donegal TD has called for an urgent meeting with Minister Stephen Donnelly, NPHET and Donegal Oireachtas members this weekend.

If follows comments from the Chief Medical Officer who warned that Covid-19 is circulating at dangerous levels in Donegal, where the 14 day incidence rate of the virus is more than double the national average.

Dr Tony Holohan says the situation in the county is extremely concerning for public health doctors locally.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh says if extra resources are needed in Donegal, it must be communicated locally: