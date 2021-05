67 per cent of people in the Republic are in favour of a united Ireland.

But most of the North wants to stay in the UK - with only 35 per cent backing Irish unity.

The Irish Independent/Kantar poll also found only one in five voters in both regions would pay higher taxes to fund a united Ireland.

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, says he's not concerned about that.