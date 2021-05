Goals in the last 20 minutes saw Shamrock Rovers beat Finn Harps 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday.

The win sees Stephen Bradley's side join Dublin neighbours St. Pat's at the top of the table after they enjoyed a 3-0 win over Longford Town earlier in the evening.

Rovers are now 30 games unbeaten in the past 18 months.

The Hoops boss Stephen Bradley gave his reaction after the win to Chris Ashmore...