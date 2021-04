1.5 million Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered across the country.

That landmark was reached last night, and nearly 30 per cent of over-16s have received at least one jab.

The government says 50 to 59-year-olds will be able to register for a vaccine within the next week.

Stranorlar based Dr Denis McCauley chairs the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee.

He says the programme has been successful so far...........