People will be responsible as restrictions ease – McConalogue

The hospitality sector is reopening in Northern Ireland today, as part of a widespread easing of restrictions.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs will open their doors to customers, for outdoor services.

All shops are also allowed reopen, along with gyms, swimming pools and self-catering accommodation.

Here, a phased reopening will begin to take effect from May 10th, with a roadmap for reopening announced last evening.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says he believes people in Donegal will have learned from the lessons of January and February, and approach the lifting of restrictions in a cautious and responsible manner.............