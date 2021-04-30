Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member David Kelly set his sights on Junior British Rally Championship title

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member David Kelly has set his sights on the Junior British Rally Championship title in 2021, as he returns to the series behind the wheel of an M-Sport Fiesta Rally4.

The 25-year-old Donegal ace will aim to secure the coveted series win, which offers the unprecedented incentive of a prize drive opportunity in a round of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship, driving a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing i20 N Rally2.

Kelly, who contested the opening round of the 2020 Junior BRC before the COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of the series, will kick off his campaign at the opening round of the series, the Neil Howard Stages, which takes place around the famous Oulton Park Race Circuit at the end of May.