Milford and Letterkenny LEA’s have Ireland’s highest Covid rates

Two areas of Co Donegal have the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.

Milford local electoral area's was 675 cases per 100,000 people - the highest in the Republic, after its rate more than doubled in a week. The incidence rate is five time higher than the national average of 122.5.

Letterkenny LEA, also in Donegal, was the second worst, with 594 - up 82 per cent on the previous week.

Nenagh in Co Tipperary was the third highest, at 449.

Four LEAs in Dublin recorded rates of over 300 - with Ongar the worst, at 419.

On the other end of the scale, 16 areas had less than five cases in the two-week period.

They include parts of nine counties - Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford.