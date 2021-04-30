McJannet stars in Derry win at Bohs

Derry City picked up a valuable three points on the road on Friday night as the Candystrips won 2-1 at Bohemians.

Former Derry City youth player Georgie Kelly opened the scoring on the 17th minute to give the hosts the lead at Dalymount Park but Derry rallied in the second half and two goals from Cameron McJannet gave the north west side the win.

McJannet brought his season total to four goals by netting the equaliser just after the hour mark and then the winner in the 87th minute.

The win makes it back to back victories for Derry who are unbeaten since new boss Ruaidhri Higgins took charge just seven days ago.