Local government funding model puts Donegal at disadvantage – DCC Chief Executive

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council says the current model of local government funding puts counties like Donegal at a disadvantage, because equalisation funding is linked to Local Property Tax.

John McLaughlin was speaking after researchers at the Whitaker Institute in NUI Galway found that Donegal County Council has been underfunded, and would be receive more under a new Revenue Equalisation Model they are proposing.

An analysis of 2017 figures shows Donegal County Council to have the fifth highest deficit in the country, at just over €7.5 million.

John McLaughlin is not surprised: