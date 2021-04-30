Harps Reaction: Paul Hegarty on Rovers defeat

Goals by Rory Gaffney and Sean Hoare in the closing twenty minutes gave Shamrock Rovers the victory in the Premier Division clash at Finn Park on Friday night.

A mistake from Harps Keeper Mark Anthony McGinley lead to the opening goal while before they hit the second, Manager Ollie Horgan was red carded and sent to the stand.

Harps have picked up a point in the last four games and now go to Derry City on Monday three points ahead of the Brandywell side.